Bulls depth to be tested as White rings the changes

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has made several changes to his match-day squad, which will see the depth of the backline being tested against the Cheetahs at Loftus this weekend, with the forwards also sporting a few new faces.

Kurt-Lee Arendse and David Kriel switch to fullback and right wing respectively, with Marco Jansen van Vuren earning his first start on the left wing.

There is a new half-back pairing as Morné Steyn returns to flyhalf while Embrose Papier will be manning his inside channel at scrumhalf.

Among the forwards, Sintu Manjezi will start his first match after several appearances off the bench, while the front row sees two changes at prop with Marcel van der Merwe and Gerhard Steenekamp getting a start.

The bench has seen changes as well with Jan-Hendrik Wessels on the brink of making his Bulls and Currie Cup debut as a replacement prop.

Trevor Nyakane and Ruan Nortje will provide cover at prop and lock.

Marnus Potgieter is also set for his competition and team debut, as he rounds out the backline replacements alongside Ivan van Zyl and Chris Smith.

“The Cheetahs are the only team to have beaten us in the last round, so we are truly looking forward to this one,” said White.

“I’m also excited about the changes we have made to our team, and I’m keen to see our new combinations.”

Bulls: Kurt-Lee Arendse, David Kriel, Stedman Gans, Cornal Hendricks, Marco Jansen van Vuren, Morné Steyn, Embrose Papier, Duane Vermeulen (c), Arno Botha, Marco van Staden, Walt Steenkamp, Sintu Manjezi, Marcel van der Merwe, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp.

Bench: Corniel Els, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Trevor Nyakane, Ruan Nortje, Nizaam Carr, Ivan van Zyl, Chris Smith, Marnus Potgieter.

