Every game is do-or-die for the Lions, says star centre Odendaal

The Lions may have to view every remaining match in their Currie Cup campaign as a “final”, believes their ace centre Burger Odendaal.

The Joburg side host Western Province on Saturday at Ellis Park and having failed to beat any of the other so-called “Big Five” teams this year, it is a game they would love nothing more than to win.

“Each game for us is a big one. We are aware that we are quite a few points behind on the log, so we are approaching each game almost like a final,” said Odendaal.

“We are looking forward to clashing with Province again and extremely excited about the challenge,” he said.

Having scored one of the Lions’ two tries in the 23-17 defeat at Newlands in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition earlier this season, Odendaal revealed how they had agreed at halftime last weekend to do everything to salvage the lightning-interrupted match against Grquas in Kimberley.

“I think it’s a rather strange occurrence in rugby because that kind of thing doesn’t normally happen in our game, but rather in cricket,” he said.

Odendaal admitted they had to dig deep after trailing 17-3 well into the first half already and the threat of thunder showers building-up by the minute.

“The game certainly didn’t turn out the way we had hoped, but I think we did very well to fight back and get the win at the end of the day.

“There was talk at half-time (when they trailed 17-13) that the weather could cut our game short,” he said.

Odendaal said a real sense of urgency crept into their dressing room at the break in Kimberley and they knew they would have to score as soon as possible after the restart to keep their noses in front.

With seasonal weather being what it is, the Lions are not ruling out the possibility of the weather intervening yet again against Province this Saturday.

Having joined the Lions from the Bulls, where he had been their captain, after lockdown, Odendaal said his journey at this stage had been enjoyable, despite some results not always going their way.

“I think it’s a group of guys who are willing to work hard for one another. They made me feel comfortable and very much at home and it’s a privilege to be part of this team,” said Odendaal.

