Pienaar worried about the Cheetahs’ future as more players quit Bloemfontein

Seasoned former Springbok scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar has expressed his concern about the future of the Cheetahs.

After being kicked out of ProRugby (with SA Rugby bosses favouring the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers) the Cheetahs are considering their options, with a decision about where they will play their rugby next year expected in the next three weeks.

But because of the uncertainty an exodus of players has taken place in Bloemfontein, with a total of seven having decided to continue their careers elsewhere.

“The current situation is tough and I don’t think a lot of people understand exactly what the organisation is going through at the moment,” said the currently injured Pienaar.

At the end of October lock Walt Steenkamp, No 8 Jasper Wiese and centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg left the union for job security elsewhere and they were quickly followed by prop Luan de Bruin and lock JP du Preez.

The latest two players to sign up with overseas clubs are flyhalf Tian Schoeman and hooker Reinach Venter.

“Uncertainty about one’s future is tough for anyone,” said Pienaar. “Everyone likes stability in their life, to know what’s going on and to be able to plan ahead.”

The regular Cheetahs captain, who has played all over the world, added the situation weighed heavily on the younger players especially.

“These are tough times. A few guys have been approached by agents and other teams, and one doesn’t know what advice to give them,” said Pienaar. “At the end of the day every guy has to look out for his own future.”

Pienaar said the character of the players had shone through in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition and he expected the same mentality in the Currie Cup.

“Free Staters will never give up. We are a proud union with a rich history and we want to make our supporters proud by the way we play,” he said.

“I believe we will see that same die-hard spirit surface over the next few weeks in the Currie Cup.”

The Cheetahs had a bye in the first round of the Currie Cup last weekend and start their campaign against the in-form Blue Bulls at Loftus this Saturday.

