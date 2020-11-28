Lions saved by lightning after Griquas bring the thunder

With lightning stopping the match and officials eventually calling off the game after 47 minutes in challenging weather conditions, attitude and energy were ultimately the key elements for the Lions in their come-from-behind 20-17 Currie Cup win over Griquas in Kimberley on Saturday.

The officials used a grace period of 30 minutes to determine whether the game could continue, but after that period expired it was still deemed too risky, and the Lions were awarded the four points after being in the lead.

Kicking at goal was almost a waste of time in the windy conditions, with five kicks missed between the two sides in the first half.

Exposing some brittle defence, Griquas rocked the Lions by storming into a 17-3 lead – after tries by hooker HJ Luus, wing Eduan Keyter and fullback James Verity-Amm – but the visitors fought back with a brace of tries by left wing Courtnall Skosan in the four minutes before the break to trail 17-13 at half-time.

With the rain returning in the second half, the Lions used their scrum as a big advantage to win a penalty try as they finally took the lead for the first time in the match, before the players were sent off for safety reasons.

Scorers

Griquas: Tries: HJ Luus, Eduan Keyter, James Verity-Amm. Conversions: Tinus de Beer (1).

Lions: Tries: Courtnall Skosan (2), penalty try. Penalty: Elton Jantjies.

