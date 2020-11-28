Lions are ready for a fight against ‘proud’ Griquas

There’s excitement in the Lions team ahead of the new-look Currie Cup competition, but Cash van Rooyen’s men might have to curb their enthusiasm and play smart rugby in Kimberley if they’re to get their campaign underway on the right note.

Both teams will be desperate to bag the points on offer, seeing they’re starting way off the pace of some of the other teams, but especially the Bulls, who won the Super Rugby Unlocked competition, and carried over a handy number of points.

And, on top of that, the Lions will come up against a Griquas team that didn’t win a game in the Unlocked competition and are always tough to beat at home.

A reckless approach by Van Rooyen’s charges could see them leave Kimberley with their tails between their legs and hand Scott Mathie and his men a first win since rugby resumed after the lockdown.

At least Van Rooyen knows his team are in for a full-blooded affair in Kimberley.

“Griquas competed so well in the Unlocked competition and were right in there in a number of games,” he said.

“They’re a proud team, with good coaches in Scott and Albert (van den Berg) and they’ll want to play well at home. They’re going to come at us all guns blazing.

“It’s going to be a fight for 80 minutes, it’s going to be tough, but we’re excited about the challenge.”

The Lions haven’t played a competitive match for three weeks, after their last Unlocked game was cancelled because of Covid in the Pumas camp, while they had a bye last week.

“It is what it is. We still trained ahead of the last game so it’s not as if the guys haven’t done any work,” said Van Rooyen.

“But, we also gave the guys a full week off to rest and recover so they’re excited to get going again.

“This whole year has been about challenges and we all decided a long time ago that we’d look at the positives and embrace the challenges.”

In some good news for the Lions, former Bok flanker Roelof Smit is fit again and will play his first match in a long time. His availability has given Van Rooyen and Co a few selection headaches, with Jaco Kriel also back in the mix.

“He can play 6, 7 and 8, and I’m excited to see him go again,” said Van Rooyen.

The match kicks off at 4.30pm.

