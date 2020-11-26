Lions are not losing sleep, despite facing Currie Cup deficit from the start

The Lions are not going to have

sleepless nights over having to start their Currie Cup campaign 11 points behind leaders the Blue Bulls, according to coach Cash van Rooyen.

While points are being carried over from the recently concluded Super Rugby Unlocked competition, Van Rooyen said on Thursday he did not believe they were in a position to judge whether the system was fair towards all the teams.

“To be honest it doesn’t really matter how I feel. It was decided beforehand,” Van Rooyen said.

“It has been that type of year, to expect the unexpected… and it’s not in our control.”

After having two games cancelled in the Unlocked series, the pressure could be on the Lions from the start to make up lost ground in their Currie Cup opener against Griquas in Kimberley on Saturday.

“At the end of the day there will be issues like how many wins, losses and points gathered that could play a role in the end, but whether it’s fair, I can’t change that, so we just focus on the next job which is Griquas,” Van Rooyen said.

“Whether we want to waste energy on the issue or whether it’s fair or not, if you do that then you take away that energy and then take away your focus.”

In a big boost for the side, flanker Jaco Kriel returns after taking a break for personal reasons, while Willem Alberts is back at lock.

Springbok prop Ruan Dreyer starts at tighthead in the place of Carlu Sadie, who is unavailable due to personal reasons.

“We are born competitors and we talk

competition all the time, so we are keen to hit the ground running and go flat out,” Van Rooyen said.

“Guys like Elton (Jantjies) played just two Currie Cup games the last five years, while Willem’s last Currie Cup match was way back in 2013, so it’s great for them.”

EW Viljoen returns at fullback, while former Bulls flank Roelof Smit will finally get a run from the bench after a long spell on the sidelines.

“There’s a lot of excitement and we all grew up with the Currie Cup, so there’s a nice vibe around the camp,” Van Rooyen said.

“We know we will have a nice, tough battle there in Kimberley but we really trained well this week.”

Lions: EW Viljoen; Stean Pienaar, Wandisile Simelane, Burger Odendaal,

Courtnall Skosan; Elton Jantjies (capt), Morné van den Berg; Len

Massyn, Vincent Tshituka, Jaco Kriel, Marvin Orie, Willem Alberts,

Ruan Dreyer, Jaco Visagie, Sti Sithole.

Bench: Jan-Henning Campher, Dylan Smith, Wiehahn Herbst, Reinhard

Nothnagel, Roelof Smit, Ross Cronjé, Dan Kriel, Tiaan Swanepoel, Jannie du Plessis, Wilhelm van der Sluys, Manuel Rass.

