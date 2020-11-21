Western Province Rugby Board appoint two new directors

The Western Province Rugby Board has been strengthened by the inclusion of new directors Lauren Benjamin and Solly Moeng.

Benjamin is an experienced human resources professional with a proven track record for sourcing and managing talent, as well as advising on how best to build organisational culture and structure people to deliver on business strategies.

She is the current head of human resources at Sanlam Investments and has experience in implementing new ways of working to enable digital transformation.

Moeng is an experienced holistic brand manager and media professional with specialisation in Reputation Management, Stakeholder Engagement Strategies, Strategic Communications, PR and Media Relations.

As part of his PhD studies at UCT, he has lectured on reputation management to third year students at UCT (Film and Media Studies Department). He is yet to complete his PhD.

Moeng held various corporate roles and was recently elected as Vice President of the Global Executive Board of Davos, Switzerland, based World Communication Forum Association.

Moeng is a regular socio-economic and political commentator with a focus on brand reputation management and other leadership issues and has experience in sport administration, having served as Chairman of the Two Oceans Marathon and on the committee of the Hout Bay Cycling Development Cub.

Chairman of the Western Province Rugby Board of Directors Ebrahim Rasool said that the inclusion of Moeng and Benjamin is an important step forward.

“We are delighted to welcome experienced professionals of the calibre of Solly and Lauren onto the Board of Directors.

“Both have valuable experience in relevant fields, which will enable us as a board to take Western Province Rugby forward and make the most of our considerable potential.

“The future is bright and with the likes of Solly and Lauren to lend their expertise and insights we are very excited about what we can achieve,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.