Captain Vermeulen excited about the next ‘chapters’ in Bulls’ revival

Bulls captain Duane Vermeulen has called his side’s imminent crowning as Super Rugby Unlocked champions “very rewarding” ahead of their final match in the competition on Saturday.

The Bulls, under the guidance of Jake White, are set to win their first trophy in 10 years on Saturday, following their match against the Pumas at Loftus Versfeld, with kick off at 2pm.

“It will be a very rewarding achievement to lift the trophy as the Bulls haven’t won anything since 2010 and that’s a nice and positive thing,” said the big No 8.

There is no doubt the Bulls were the top team in the Unlocked competition and, ideally, they will want to put the cherry on the cake with a sound display in their final game on Saturday.

And, an added motivation for them is that if they get five points from the match against the Lowvelders they will take a healthy 24 log points over to the Currie Cup, which starts next weekend.

“This will probably be the first and also the last Unlocked competition and it’s been something new and different,” said Vermeulen, who added he was excited about the future of rugby at the union following the arrival earlier this year of Director of Rugby Jake White.

“We needed to get the right group together and that’s what coach Jake (White) did very well,” said Vermeulen.

“Jake identified the group he wanted, and from there it was up to us to get the fundamentals in place. We are excited about what lies ahead for us and I can tell you our book is not finished yet.

“We’ll close the one chapter after this weekend, but there are still an incredible number of other chapters ahead for us and next week we enter a new competition again,” he said.

