Winning the Unlocked trophy is only the first step for the Bulls – White

Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White believed that while his team are virtually assured of winning the Super Rugby Unlocked title, their job is far from done.

White can take great joy in having turned the Bulls around and said on Thursday that seeing his team perform well meant the world to him. He, however, added the last few months of work were just the first steps to achieving his goals – the next one being victory in the Currie Cup as well.

“It means a lot to me, because I wanted to turn the Bulls’ fortunes around, and I didn’t join this union just to finish up my career,” he said.

White said he came to Loftus because he knew the Bulls were a sleeping giant, and said he knew that if it woke up it would be a powerhouse in not only South Africa, but in world rugby.

“This is only a little step for us and we will enjoy it, but I want us to become stronger and stronger,” he said.

While the Bulls still need to beat the Pumas at Loftus on Saturday to make sure of capturing the Unlocked title, White said he was sure the rugby and success starved fans would celebrate with him and the team in their absence.

“There is going to be a trophy presentation and we are going to enjoy it,” said White. “From the outset it was said there would be a trophy to play for and if we do the job on the weekend the Bulls would have won four Super Rugby titles,” he said.

“No one else in South Africa has won a Super Rugby title, and while the Unlocked competition is a shorter version it’s still fantastic,” he said.

“We got bonus points against the two strongest teams on the log before lockdown (Stormers and Sharks) and it will be nice for us to celebrate and enjoy the occasion,” said White.

