Rugby 19.11.2020 10:44 am

Cheetahs propose playoffs plan to determine PRO16 teams

Sport24 Wire
Cheetahs propose playoffs plan to determine PRO16 teams

Cheetahs Rugby MD Harold Verster and team head coach Hawies Fourie are desperate to stay involved in PRO rugby next year. Picture: Getty Images

At the moment the Free State team have nowhere to play, while the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers are set to feature in the expanded Europe-based competition.

The Cheetahs have called on SA Rugby to adopt a playoff structure to determine the country’s entrants in an expanded PRO16 event in Europe.

SA Rugby recently pulled its four Super Rugby franchises – the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers – out of the southern hemisphere event in favour of playing in an expanded PRO Rugby event. This scenario would leave the Cheetahs and Southern Kings, who have played in the PRO14 since 2017, out in the cold.

ALSO READ: Bulls CEO: Covid is also going to knock the Currie Cup

Over the weekend, the Cheetahs’ main sponsor, Toyota, hit out at SA Rugby for booting the Bloemfontein-based franchise out of PRO Rugby.

The sponsor called on SA Rugby to embrace the principle of promotion-relegation to ensure the best four South African teams play in an expanded PRO16 event. On Wednesday, the Cheetahs released a statement in which they thanked the sponsor for their continued support and backed the idea that playoffs should be used to determine South Africa’s participants in PRO Rugby.

“The Free State Cheetahs management are extremely thankful and appreciative of Toyota South Africa’s strong statement over the weekend that they are eager to continue their nine-year long sponsorship of the Free State Cheetahs.

“We also support them in their belief that the South African Rugby Union (SA Rugby), should adopt the principle of playoffs to ensure that the best four SA teams participate in the PRO16 international competition,” the Cheetahs said in the statement.

The Cheetahs added that the two domestic competitions – Super Rugby Unlocked and Currie Cup – should be used to determine which four teams advance. “If the Cheetahs don’t end up amongst the top four teams, so be it. At least fairness would prevail and ensure the continued development of the five major SA franchises. It would also deliver the best possible talent for supporters and Springbok selection.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: SA tally jumps with 2,888 new cases

Health Mental health takes a knock as psychiatric med stocks dwindle

Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments

Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops

State Capture Of course we’re friends, Zondo, Zuma insists



today in print

Read Today's edition