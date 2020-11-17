White’s Bulls will be crowned Super Rugby Unlocked champions

The Bulls are assured of winning the once-off Super Rugby Unlocked trophy – following the competition falling into disarray before its conclusion this weekend.

On Tuesday, ahead of the final round of matches, the third game in the competition – this time between the Sharks and Stormers, scheduled for this Saturday – was called off.

The reason given was that the Sharks’ tighthead props had tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier in the competition, the Lions’ two matches, against the Cheetahs, and last weekend’s game against the Pumas, were also called off due to Covid-19 protocols. There are now some concerns about the start next weekend of the Currie Cup competition.

The Bulls game against the Pumas meanwhile, due to be held on Friday, has been pushed out to Saturday pending the return of favourable Copvid-19 tests, set to be done on Thursday with the results expected on Friday.

The Bulls, Stormers and Sharks are now all on 19 points (following the cancellation of the Sharks-Stormers game) but the Jake White coached Bulls are guaranteed to win the new trophy even if their game against the Pumas doesn’t go ahead because they’d bag two points (shared with the Pumas).

Stormers backline coach Dawie Snyman on Tuesday expressed his disappointment with the cancelled match, but said he and his coaching team would now turn their attention to hosting the Bulls next week in the first round of the Currie Cup.

“We felt we just started to get some nice momentum,” he said. “But, it’s all about safety; it’s out of our control and there’s nothing we can do about it now.

“I really feel for teams like the Lions and the Cheetahs, who have been the hardest hit, because I know the guys just want to play some rugby,” he said.

In a boost for the Stormers, flank Siya Kolisi and wing Seabelo Senatla have returned to training and may be considered for the Bulls’ visit next weekend.

“Our focus has already shifted to the Bulls game,” said Snyman. “We all know what a big game it always is between Western Province and the Bulls and this one will be no different.” ends

