Bulls’ waiting game: Pumas players to be tested again this week

In-form Bulls wing Travis Ismaiel believes he and his team-mates have little choice but to play the waiting game ahead of their last match in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition against the Pumas at Loftus on Friday.

The game hangs in the balance because of Covid protocols in the Pumas team, which could end the Bulls’ dreams of winning the competition.

Everything depends on the outcome of the latest round of Covid tests in the Pumas camp – scheduled for Tuesday morning. Several players are already in isolation following the discovery of a number of positive cases last week, which resulted in the Mpumalanga-based team’s match against the Lions being called off.

“We are waiting to see what happens, but still going about our normal preparations,” said Ismaiel, with the Bulls having had a bye last week.

The one-Test Springbok wing said it was important to take things one day, and one week, at a time during Covid.

“As a group you’ve got to be able to adapt. Right now we are preparing as if the game on Friday will happen. What happens is out of our hands.”

Having won 81 Bulls caps (42 in Currie Cup and 39 in Super Rugby), but played only the one Test for the Boks in 2018, the 28-year-old Ismaiel still dreams of pulling on the green and gold jersey.

“Playing for the Boks is always the ultimate goal. I’m for sure working towards giving myself a chance of being there again; it will always remain a dream,” he said.

“The British and Irish Lions speaks for itself and it is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” he added, referring to the tour by the Lions to this country in July next year.

With the Bulls having scored the most tries (18) and conceded the least (eight) in the competition, and with former Sevens stars Stedman Gans in midfield and Kurt-Lee Arendse on the other wing in hot form, Ismaiel is loving his time back in blue. He’d previously spent some time playing for Harlequins in England.

“Those two guys have come with a different mindset from the Sevens,” said Ismaiel, “and we’re continually learning from each other and feeding off each other. There’s a lot of new energy in the team which is great.

“I must say, it’s great being back at Loftus; this is where my heart is.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.