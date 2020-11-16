It’s business as usual for White’s Bulls as they await Covid news

The Bulls are continuing as normal, even if there is plenty of uncertainty around their Super Rugby Unlocked game against the Pumas going ahead this weekend.

Friday’s game is in doubt because of Covid cases in the Pumas squad. The men from Mpumalanga’s game last Saturday against the Lions was called off because of Covid issues.

The Bulls, log leaders, are on the cusp of winning the Unlocked trophy – something they’ll do even if their game is called off and they share the points with the Pumas (two points each), and one of the Sharks and Stormers (who face each other in Durban) don’t get a bonus point. They have a better points difference than the two coastal sides.

“We have that the game will go ahead and are preparing as such,” said Bulls defence coach Joey Mongalo on Monday. “However, everything could change if there’s bad news, but we’ll remain positive for now.”

Meanwhile, Mongalo, who joined the Bulls from the Lions during lockdown, said the Bulls’ dream run of late had much to do with the unity created in the camp, by Director of Rugby Jake White.

“Jake has been coaching for over 40 years – more than my age,” said Mongalo.

“We’re continually tapping into his knowledge of coaching all over the world, but he also respects and values the assistant coach’s input and we all make contributions. It’s all about unity,” he said.

Having won four of their five matches in the Unlocked competition, Mongalo believes the momentum the Bulls have built will be beneficial heading into the second round, which is the Currie Cup.

“It’s not just the log points that we’ll be taking forward, but confidence, too. We want to win everything we play in, so we’re excited about the next phase.”

