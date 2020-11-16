Dobson: I don’t want a Covid issue to decide the Unlocked winner

Stormers coach John Dobson says he would far prefer the Super Rugby Unlocked series to be settled in its intended way – on the field.

“This is not the way we want to win the competition,” Dobson said following their convincing 30-13 win over the Cheetahs at Newlands on Saturday evening.

Dobson was reacting after it emerged that their final game in the domestic Super Rugby shootout – this coming weekend against the Sharks in Durban – may well determine the destination of the trophy.

After the Lions game against the Pumas at Ellis Park was indefinitely postponed, the Bulls’ clash against the Mpumalanga side this coming Friday, is also hanging in the balance and could shatter their title aspirations.

“Technically speaking, it could then be a decider in Durban. But that is definitely not the way we want to win the competition,” said Dobson, who hinted it might be an “injustice” to the Bulls if their game can’t be re-scheduled.

“So if we win on Saturday and the Bulls beat the Pumas – assuming they play of course – then they should win it fair and square. I certainly don’t want a Covid issue to decide the winner,” added Dobson.

Following their victory over the Cheetahs, the Stormers, on 17 points, are within touching distance of the in-form Bulls, just two points shy of the Pretoria side.

The Bulls will only be awarded two points if the Pumas game does happen to get scratched, leaving them on 21 points. The Sharks or the Stormers could potentially reach 22 points with a bonus point victory.

“We have gone nine weeks without a positive Covid test and our team has been clean every week,” said Dobson.

“It hasn’t affected us, touch wood, or our opposition. Some games guys seem happy to take the points, and others they prefer to play the game, depending who their opponents are,” he said.

Back to the weekend’s game, Dobson praised the performance of flyhalf Damian Willemse against the Cheetahs, having been under fire lately,

“Damian’s curve over the last three weeks had been upwards, and slowly we can start silencing the haters. I thought he was brilliant on Saturday,” said Dobson.

“His game control was superb in probably the toughest game we have played this year, with due credit to the Cheetahs.”

After their fourth win in five starts, Dobson believed the team had shown a massive improvement after their 39-6 hiding by the Bulls at Loftus two weeks ago.

Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff said it was pointless to exhaust themselves with permutations and their end-goal remains the Currie Cup final on 23 January.

“I think the Sharks are a bit of an up and down team, but they still win big games,” he said.

“Nothing will change in our preparations for the Sharks this week.” said Kitshoff.

“It’s the last Super Rugby game ever for our local teams and I think that emotional factor will play a big role,” he added.

