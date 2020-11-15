Integrity of Unlocked competition is in the balance, says Cheetahs coach

It will be an injustice to certain teams if some matches in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition are to be played over but others not, Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie believes.

Following their 30-13 loss to the Stormers at Newlands on Saturday, Fourie was questioned about his team’s recent cancelled game against the Lions.

“I can understand that the Bulls and Pumas game could still go ahead, but I don’t think the Lions game against the Pumas should be rescheduled. It would be unfair,” he said.

“I don’t think it would be fair that some games be played over and others not. It would put the integrity of the competition in the balance.”

Fourie said it was crucial for the Cheetahs to get points against Griquas next weekend, to ensure they finished ahead of the Lions on the log.

“It would be important when one think of playoff positions for the Currie Cup in January,” he said.

“We had communication from Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli about playing their game over, but I believe that communication should come from SA Rugby, and they ruled the game was cancelled.”

Fourie, meanwhile, admitted they had struggled in the set-pieces against the Stormers, though he also believed centre Frans Steyn was a bit off his game and did not produce his expected firepower.

“Frans wasn’t as sharp as we hoped he could be. He lost the ball in contact and we wanted to retain ball and go through phases and to move the Stormers across the park,” Fourie said.

“Frans didn’t have his best game. He also did a few things well and tried hard, but there were a few unforced errors on his side.”

Including penalties which they conceded and lineouts lost, Fourie was disappointed after his side gave away possession around 10 times.

“The Stormers put a lot of pressure on us with their rush defence, and they forced us into mistakes and you can’t defend the whole time, and that made a big difference in the game,” he said.

After wing Rosko Specman’s great try, bringing the Cheetahs within seven points (20-13) Fourie thought they stood a chance.

Even at half-time, though they were 13-3 behind, he believed they were within reach.

“Apart from the first 10 minutes we were really competitive the next 30,” he said.

“But more penalties were conceded and that try by Warrick (Gelant) floored us… but it was eventually the pressure that counted.”

