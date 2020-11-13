Bosch on song as Sharks secure late, thrilling win against Griquas

Curwin Bosch kicked an 83rd minute penalty to help the Sharks edge Griquas 34-33 in a thrilling see-saw Super Rugby Unlocked match in Kimberley on Friday.

The win takes the men from Durban to second on the log ahead of Saturday’s match at Newlands between the Stormers and the Cheetahs.

In a tight game in which seven tries were scored, Bosch kicked the winning penalty minutes after the Griquas had gone into the lead through a Tinus de Beer penalty – and they looked good for the win.

After a rather dull first half where neither side was able to get any rhythm or momentum into their game, the home side were able to change sides 9-7 up after three penalties by their flyhalf De Beer, who came into the side only on Friday after regular No 10, George Whitehead, broke his hand in the captain’s run.

The Sharks’ only points in the first 40 came from Sanele Nohamba, who finished off after a counter-attack from deep in his team’s own half when Griquas were on the attack, and a conversion by Bosch.

The game finally came alive after half-time with both teams playing a sparkling brand of attacking rugby where quality support play and offloading was the order of the day.

Griquas quickly raced into a 23-10 lead after tries by wings Ederies Arendse and Eduan Keyter, the latter a wonderful effort after the home team fed Keyter on the blindside from a scrum and after powering his way through two defenders he ran in untouched for the try.

The Sharks were back in it within minutes when Manie Libbok went in at the corner after Griquas had failed to clear their lines after the restart, but Griquas again stretched their lead to a handy 13 points after a try by impressive loose-forward Gideon van der Merwe. He rounded off after the Sharks had failed to win a lineout throw and the home team snaffled the ball and counter-attacked successfully, with several players handling the ball and offloading in the tackle.

A fourth-quarter double strike by the Sharks, thanks to converted tries by Jeremy Ward and Dylan Richardson, put the visitors in charge, if only just at 31-30, to ensure a thrilling final few minutes. And how the rugby gods delivered, with De Beer slotting an 80th minute penalty to put his team in front, just for the Sharks to secure the restart, win the penalty, and for Bosch to step up and kick the goal.

Scorers

Griquas (9) 33:

Tries: Arendse, Keyter, Van der Merwe; Conversions: De Beer (3); Penalties: De Beer (4)

Sharks (7) 34:

Tries: Nohamba, Libbok, Ward, Richardson; Conversions: Bosch (4); Penalties: Bosch (2)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.