Covid and rugby: Bulls’ Unlocked title hopes now under threat

The title-chasing Bulls are inadvertently in a period of uncertainty, with their final game in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition next weekend hanging in the balance because of Covid-19.

In a shock announcement on Friday, the Pumas’ games against the Lions (scheduled for Saturday) and Bulls (next weekend) have to be rescheduled following the announcement that 10 Pumas players – including their entire pack – have been put in isolation due to Covid-19 protocols, SA Rugby announced on Friday.

What it means for the Bulls is that they are no longer the favourites to win the Unlocked trophy – especially if the game against the Pumas doesn’t take place.

Going into this weekend’s matches (with the Bulls having a bye), Jake White’s men enjoyed a six-point lead atop the standings, but if their final game doesn’t happen, the Sharks, Stormers and Cheetahs could pass them and ultimately win the competition.

“It’s tough, because all that we can control now is how we look after ourselves, and how we train,” said former Springbok fullback Gio Aplon, who is out with a long-term injury, on Friday.

“One can’t control the weather or Covid, so we will have to see on Monday where we stand and what the week brings,” he said.

“To worry about that now or to make predictions in terms of what is going to happen will be futile. So, whether we play (next week) or not, we will see what SA Rugby decide. For now the guys are training like usual. We are still preparing for the Pumas game (next weekend).”

The 38-year-old Aplon suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Cheetahs in round two when he tore ligaments in his knee, but he said he hadn’t yet made a decision about his future.

“It’s very unfortunate what happened, having just started off with the Bulls,” he said.

Aplon is currently getting around on crutches and he said the worst part of it was the feeling of being helpless.

“I’m staying in the present, and taking it one day at a time. I’m weighing up my options whether to continue playing or going into coaching,” he said.

“It would be foolish to make a call right now, I’m still enjoying being a rugby player, and the rest of my body is still functioning okay.”

