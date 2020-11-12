Steyn to give Cheetahs a boost, as veteran centre returns from injury

The return of veteran Springbok centre Frans Steyn could make a world of difference to the fortunes of the Cheetahs, coach Hawies Fourie believes.

In one of three changes to the team who lost to the Sharks last week, Steyn is back for the Super Rugby Unlocked clash against the Stormers at Newlands this weekend after recovering from a groin injury.

“Frans makes a big difference with his

leadership and his decision-making, and just his presence on the field,” Fourie said.

It was not only Steyn’s experience on the field which was invaluable, according to Fourie, but also the way he assisted captain and flank Junior Pokomela after Ruan Pienaar picked up a knee injury in round two against the Bulls in Bloemfontein.

“He plays a big role for us and helps Junior with decision-making and brings a calmness in our team,” Fourie said.

“Chris Smit played well for us last week and I have full confidence in Chris if he has to slot in, but we are hoping that Frans will be ready to go on Saturday.”

Fourie stressed that poor discipline and weak execution cost his team in their 19-13 loss to the Sharks.

“We simply made too many errors last week against the Sharks and conceded too many penalties,” he lamented.

“I don’t know if it would have made a difference if Frans was on the field, but we need to make a huge step up from last week and we have emphasised our discipline with various training sessions this week.

In the other two changes to the Cheetahs team, Ian Groenwald replaces JP du Preez at lock after Groenewald joined the Free State side from Griquas, while former Pumas star Jeandre Rudolph replaces Aidon Davis at No 8.

“If we manage to fix our execution and

discipline on the field we are confident we will produce a much batter performance this week,” Fourie said.

Fourie also dismissed claims that a positive Covid test at the Sharks had affected them.

“The Sharks tested more than 48 hours after the match and it had no effect on the opponents,” he said.

“If they were tested before that 48 hours, it would have depended on who made contact with who during the game, but they tested after that 48-hour window so it didn’t affect us at all.”

Cheetahs: Clayton Blommetjies, Malcolm Jaer, William Small-Smith, Frans Steyn, Rosko Specman, Tian Schoeman, Tian Meyer, Jeandré Rudolph, Junior Pokomela (capt), Andisa Ntsila, Carl Wegner, Ian Groenewald, Luan de Bruin, Reinach Venter, Charles Marais.

Bench: Boan Venter, Marnus van der Merwe, Khutha Mchunu, JP du Preez, Aidon Davis, Ruben de Haas, Reinhardt Fortuin, Chris Smit.

