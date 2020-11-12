Rookie flyhalf Wolhuter in line to make first Stormers appearance

There are five changes to the Stormers starting line-up for the Super Rugby Unlocked encounter with the Cheetahs at Newlands on Saturday.

There are four rotational switches and one injury-enforced change for the clash with the Free State side, which kicks off at 7pm.

In the backline, Ruhan Nel replaces the injured Edwill van der Merwe on the right wing, while scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies returns after sitting out last week on compassionate grounds.

In the forward pack lock Salmaan Moerat, prop Frans Malherbe and hooker Scarra Ntubeni all make a return to the starting line-up after featuring among the replacements last week.

There are two potential Stormers debutants in prop Sazi Sandi and utility back Kade Wolhuter on the extended replacements bench.

Stormers coach John Dobson said that after three weeks on the road, his team is determined to make the most of being back on home turf this weekend.

“It is fantastic to be back at Newlands, although our fans will still be dearly missed, and we would like to build on our performance last week in Kimberley.

“We are focused on delivering an accurate display in what will be our last game in a Stormers jersey at Newlands this year,” he said.

Stormers: Warrick Gelant, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis, Rikus Pretorius, Angelo Davids, Damian Willemse, Herschel Jantjies, Juarno Augustus, Ernst van Rhyn, Marcel Theunissen, JD Schickerling, Salmaan Moerat, Frans Malherbe, Scarra Ntubeni, Steven Kitshoff (capt). Replacements (from): Bongi Mbonambi, Leon Lyons, Sazi Sandi, Neethling Fouche, Chris van Zyl, David Meihuizen, Ben-Jason Dixon, Godlen Masimla, Kade Wolhuter, Michal Hazner, Leolin Zas.

