Lions boss adds Bok experience to his team for clash against the Pumas

Sports Staff
Ross Cronje has been drafted into the Lions team for the match against the Pumas on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

Experienced campaigners Cronje, Dreyer and Alberts in the starting team for final Unlocked match at Ellis Park.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has made several changes to the side that will host the Pumas at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday.

The pack will see former Springbok tighthead prop Ruan Dreyer, former Bok loose-forward Willem Alberts and rising star Reinhard Nothnagel get a start as part of the squad system and to give everyone a run.

The backline sports two changes in Springbok scrumhalf Ross Cronjé and exciting young fullback Tiaan Swanepoel getting the nod.

It has been confirmed that Gianni Lombard ruptured his right ACL in the game against the Bulls and will be out of action for nine months.

The Lions are coming off a close defeat by the Bulls, to go with earlier losses suffered against the Stormers and Sharks. Their only win so far in the Super Rugby Unlocked series has come against Griquas, who they faced the week after their game against the Cheetahs was cancelled because of Covid issues in the team.

This is the Lions’ last game in the competition before enjoying a bye next week. They currently have 10 log points and will be desperate to bag a few more before the start of the Currie Cup in three weeks’ time, with points carried over into that competition.

Kick-off is 4.30pm.

Lions vs Pumas: Tiaan Swanepoel; Stean Pienaar, Wandisile Simelane, Burger Odendaal, Courtnall Skosan; Elton Jantjies (capt), Ross Cronjé; Len Massyn, Vincent Tshituka, MJ Pelser, Reinhard Nothnagel, Willem Alberts, Carlu Sadie, Jaco Visagie, Ruan Dreyer. Replacements: Jan-Henning Campher, Sti Sithole, Wiehahn Herbst, Marvin Orie, Hacjivah Dayimani, André Warner, Dan Kriel, Divan Rossouw.

