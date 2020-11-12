Rugby 12.11.2020 10:15 am

Sports Staff
Chiliboy Ralepelle has lost his appeal against an eight-year doping ban!

Chiliboy Ralepelle has been banned for eight years for doping following his losing the sanction on appeal. Picture: Getty Images

The former Springbok hooker tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during a Sharks rugby training session on January 17, 2019.

Former Springbok rugby player, Mahlatse “Chiliboy” Ralepelle, has lost his appeal against an eight-year doping ban.  The independent Appeal Panel upheld the original sanction of eight years, said the South African Institute for Drug-free Sport on Thursday.

Ralepelle tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during a Sharks rugby training session on January 17, 2019.  The athlete contested the doping charges in front of an Independent Doping Hearing Panel.  This panel found the athlete guilty of the doping offence and took into account that it was his second doping offence within a ten-year period.  The panel relied on the sanction’s framework in the World Anti-doping Code that granted them the jurisdiction to hand down an eight-year ban from sport.

The athlete lodged an appeal against the ban and also the drug testing process that he was subjected to.  An Independent Appeal Panel heard the grounds for appeal.  The Appeal Panel found that the panel that heard the hearing, in the first instance, had not erred in their application of the sanction’s framework in the World Anti-Doping Code.

The Appeal Panel therefore upheld the original sanction of eight years.  Ralepelle’s ban from sport is backdated to the January 17, 2019 for eight years.  If the athlete does not accept the decision, he may seek relief at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

