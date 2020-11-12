Captain Am out of trip to Kimberley as Covid hits the Sharks

The Sharks take on the Griquas in Kimberley on Friday in their penultimate Super Rugby Unlocked pool game, hoping to make it three wins in three outings.

Griquas have not enjoyed the kind of success they would have wanted so far, having lost all four of their matches in the tournament and in this, their final home game of the competition (before visiting Bloemfontein to take on the Cheetahs in the final weekend’s action), would like nothing better than putting one over the Sharks.

Jeremy Ward, who co-captained the Sharks in last year’s Currie Cup competition with Tera Mtembu, will lead a team that shows a number of changes.

As per the regulation, weekly Covid19 testing takes place within the Sharks camp and unfortunately there has been one confirmed positive case in our senior group. The player, along with those that have been identified as having close contact with him are isolating and are being monitored by our team doctor.

Head coach Sean Everitt has rejigged his side, particularly amongst the forwards with the return to the starting line-up of influential players who have worked their way back either from injury or rest.

After playing off the bench in the last few games, hooker Kerron van Vuuren comes in for Daniel Jooste, while Ruben van Heerden is back in the second row after two starts for JJ van der Mescht, who will play off the bench.

In the backrow, James Venter is in for Dylan Richardson with Thembelani Bholi earning a first start and Phepsi Buthelezi completing the loose forward trio.

The exciting Anthony Volmink, formerly of Griquas and Cheetahs, signed by the Sharks as cover at fullback, starts in the 15 jersey in place of Manie Libbok against his former side.

Sharks:

Anthony Volmink, Yaw Penxe, Jeremy Ward (capt), Marius Louw, Madosh Tambwe, Curwin Bosch, Sanele Nohamba, Phepsi Buthelezi, Thembelani Bholi, James Venter, Hyron Andrews, Ruben van Heerden, John-Hubert Meyer, Kerron van Vuuren, Ox Nche. Replacements: Daniel Jooste, Mzamo Majola, Khwezi Mona, JJ van der Mescht, Dylan Richardson, Cameron Wright, Manie Libbok, Sbu Nkosi

