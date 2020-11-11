Gelant: Stormers showed in Kimberley what we are capable of

It hasn’t been an easy and plain sailing introduction to the Stormers for fullback Warrick Gelant.

The 25-year-old, who has nine Bok caps, joined the Capetonians during the lockdown period after playing for the Bulls for five years.

But having been born in Knysna and grown up in George, the star fullback was effectively returning “home” to seek a new challenge.

But, after two difficult Super Rugby Unlocked games against the Lions and Pumas, the Stormers were humiliated 39-6 by Gelant’s former team, the Bulls, at his old stomping ground, Loftus Versfeld.

“It was a tough few couple of weeks,” admitted Gelant this week.

However, the Stormers turned matters around against Griquas with a dominant performance last weekend, winning 39-6 – ironically the same scoreline as the week before.

“The performance against Griquas showed what we are capable of if things go right for us on the day,” said Gelant.

The fullback produced a masterclass of sparkling attacking play in Kimberley, which deservedly earned him the Man of the Match award.

“We were happy how the match went, but it is the end goal that remains in focus, and that is the end of January (when the Currie Cup final is to be contested).

ALSO READ: Lions need log points – and a confidence boost – as Unlocked competition nears end

Stormers skipper, Steven Kitshoff, was relieved to be able to put the result of Loftus to bed.

“I’m proud of the boys and how they managed to come back from the Bulls result. They were able to produce a completely new kind of energy (last weekend),” said loosehead specialist Kitshoff.

“As soon as the tries started coming and the scoreboard started ticking over one could see the true Stormers colours coming through which was great to see.

“I could sense the enthusiasm out on the field (in Kimberley) and now, hopefully, we can take the momentum forward to the Cheetahs match this weekend,” he said.

The Stormers are back at Newlands for the first time in three weeks this weekend and are sure to have an extra bounce in their step.

Coach John Dobson as well as Cheetahs counterpart, Hawies Fourie, will name their lineups for the match on Thursday.

In the two other matches this weekend, Griquas host the Sharks on Friday and also on Saturday in Joburg, the Lions entertain the Pumas. ends

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.