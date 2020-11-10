Five questions for Sharks loose-forward Phepsi Buthelezi

Five questions for Sharks flank Phendulani Buthelezi

You’ve played all over the loose-trio, but where do you chiefly see yourself playing in the future?

PB – Wherever the Sharks need me, I will try and get the job done for the team. I’ve been able to adjust. But I prefer eighthman, I’m probably more comfortable being the link man and playing in the wider channels, that’s probably the better position for me. In South African rugby, the No 7 needs to be big, tall and physical, they are the main ball-carrier. Defensively you’re not always coming around the corner, you need to keep the width on the blindside. I’m not the biggest guy, but it’s been very good to experience the game from a different perspective.

You obviously enjoy the ball-playing aspects of being a loose-forward, but how do you cope with the physical demands?

PB – Rugby is a physical sport, so I work hard in the gym and make sure I am conditioned enough to take the hits and give the hits. I’m not the biggest guy as I said, but it’s about having the right attitude. Generally I have a lot of belief in myself and when I run out on to the field I just tell myself to never go backwards.

Your opponents on Friday night are Griquas, who have become less of a force in recent years but do you feel they can stretch you in Kimberley?

PB – I actually think Griquas have a lot of potential, I know their coach Scott Mathie well because he coached me at school (Durban HS) so I know what he’s capable of, plus I know some of their players well and I rate them as a side. We’re certainly not looking at it as an easy game, we need to make sure we prepare properly, especially because we’re playing in Kimberley and we all know how difficult it is to play there. I think it’s going to be a very good battle, they have a very good loose-trio as well and their No 6 (Gideon van der Merwe) is excellent on the ground.

Who captured your imagination as a rugby player growing up?

PB – Growing up, the sort of player I would have liked to become like was Ardie Savea. He’s not one of the biggest loose-forwards but the power he has means he’s always going forward with the ball or putting guys down in defence. He’s very explosive, he has good speed and he’s good on the ground. Watching him used to give me goosebumps.

How do the Sharks beat Griquas on Friday night?

PB – As a forward pack, we are very aware of the backline we have, they can score some amazing tries, but it’s up to us to land the first punch, we have to give them that front-foot ball. But we are confident that we are more than capable of getting the job done up front. The way we played against the Cheetahs and their very good pack last weekend gives us a lot of confidence.

