Lions lose Lombard again – to another ACL injury!

Promising Lions back, Gianni Lombard, has suffered a second major injury in the space of two years, ruling him out of action for another nine months.

The exciting playmaker only recently returned to action after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligaments and medial collateral ligaments against the Chiefs in Hamilton last April.

The 22-year-old had been in good form for the Joburg-based Lions since rugby’s resumption a few weeks ago and had played mainly at fullback.

Lombard, however, has now hurt the anterior cruciate ligaments in his other knee and will undergo surgery in the coming days, ruling him out of action again for up to nine months.

It is a huge blow for the rising star, who recently also played in the mini Springbok trials in Cape Town in the Green versus Gold match.

This is the only major injury in the Lions team after last Saturday’s Super Rugby Unlocked match against the Bulls at Ellis Park.

The 30-25 defeat has left the Lions in fifth place with 10 points and two games to play. Their only win so far has come against Griquas, with defeats by the Sharks, Stormers and Bulls. The match against the Cheetahs was cancelled because of Covid cases in the Lions team.

Cash van Rooyen’s men will this weekend host neighbours, the Pumas, who have won one of their four games.

In the other matches in the Unlocked competition this weekend, Griquas will host the Sharks and the Stormers will lock horns with the Cheetahs. The Bulls have a bye.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.