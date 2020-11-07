Bulls set sights on Unlocked crown with late win against Lions

Brilliant late tries by Sevens stars Stedman Gans and Kurt-Lee Arendse opened the door for the Bulls to earn a hard-fought 30-25 win over the gallant Lions in their Super Rugby Unlocked game at Ellis Park on Saturday night.

While a late Elton Jantjies penalty secured the Lions a bonus point, the Bulls now look unstoppable in the race for the Unlocked crown with just a game left against the Pumas.

Both teams scored three tries, but it was the 15 points by Bulls flyhalf Morne Steyn which proved to be the ultimate difference.

Though the Lions matched the Bulls physically, the visitors started making inroads in the second half after trailing 15-10 at the break, through some terrific work on the ground by flank Marco van Staden.

Thirteen points in the second stanza saw the Bulls take control, with the Lions conceding a string of penalties which took them out of the game.

A brilliant late try by centre Wandisile Simelane brought the Lions back within one point, but they struggled to get into the Bulls half.

With the visitors employing their normal physical game at the collisions, using their big men like captain Duane Vermeulen and lock Jason Jenkins to get control of the gainline, it eventually paid dividends for them.

The Lions tried their best to get their dangerous backs like Simelane and fullback Gianni Lombard into play, but with the Bulls forward game putting a lot of pressure on the Lions, the home team found it tough to provide quality and clean ball.

Scorers

Lions: Tries: Burger Odendaal, Morne van den Berg, Wandisile Simelane. Conversions: Jantjies (2). Penalties: Jantjies (2)

Bulls: Tries: Joe van Zyl, Stedman Gans, Kurt-Lee Arendse. Conversions: Steyn (3). Penalties: Steyn (3)

