Gelant in fine form as Stormers find their groove against Griquas

With intensity returning to their game and their scrum dominating, the Stormers played themselves back into contention in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition with a convincing 39-6 win over the hapless Griquas in Kimberley on Saturday.

Ironically is was the same scoreline with which the Stormers got dumped at Loftus by the Bulls the previous week.

Scoring six tries without reply, it was almost one-way traffic in the second half while the Stormers moved to joint second on the log, along with the Sharks, after their sparkling bonus point effort.

Fullback Warrick Gelant was in brilliant form and at times he cut the Griquas defence to threads.

The powerful Stormers scrum, with captain Steven Kitshoff in his 100th game on fire, created massive headaches for Griquas and earned at least three first half penalties.

This ascendancy translated into the rest of their game and with Griquas finding it difficult to get hands on ball or close the gaps, the Stormers took control and at the break they lead 15-3 with two first half tries.

The Stormers started with great intensity and almost scored straight away from a rolling maul, but Griquas responded well by turning two vital breakdown balls around through centre Eduan Keyter and lock Andre Smit.

However, with 17 tackles already missed by Griquas in the first half, the Stormers shoved the knife deeper into the Griquas’ back in the second half with Gelant, debutant wing Angelo Davids, and even flyhalf Damian Willemse in delightful form.

The Peacock Blues tried to stay in touch with the Stormers by making a few telling midfield breaks – mainly through flyhalf Tinus de Beer, but unfortunately could not link up with his right wing and 100-cap Ederies Arendse.

There was however a lot more purpose and intent from the Stormers, by keeping ball in hand and spreading it wide, with fullback Warrick Gelant making a telling break which allowed flank Ernst van Rhyn to score their first try.

Scorers

Griquas: Penalties: De Beer (2)

Stormers:

Tries: Ernst van Rhyn, Neethling Fouche, Angelo Davids, Dan du Plessis, Juarno Augustus, Damian Willemse, conversions: Willemse (3), penalties: Willemse (1)

