Stormers eager to turn things around against Griquas

Stormers prop Steven Kitshoff will earn his 100th franchise cap today, when he leads the team against Griquas in Kimberley, but that will not be the first thing on his mind.

Kitshoff has to ensure his Stormers team get back on track, and quickly – starting today.

He has called the trip to Kimberley for the Super Rugby Unlocked match “a bounce-back mission” and urged his team this week to stand up and deliver and put the mediocre performance of the previous week at Loftus against the Bulls behind them.

Without Bok No 9 Herschel Jantjies to provide the spark, the Stormers captain stressed the players needed to transfer the solid training sessions during the week into a proper return this weekend and restore the pride in the jersey.

Most alarming of their display at Loftus last weekend was the fact they didn’t lose the possession battle and also enjoyed a fair amount of territory, but they appeared directionless and void of any ideas with ball in hand.

The warning signs had been there in the narrow wins earlier against the Lions and the Pumas when they had to come from behind to salvage the situation.

Griquas will also pose a proper test for Kitshoff and Co. After three defeats, coach Scott Mathie has made some significant changes to his team this week in an effort to inject some life into the side.

The lively scrumhalf Zak Burger has taken over the captaincy from flyhalf George Whitehead and if his fiery approach can translate to the rest of the team Griquas could pose a few questions. The former Junior Bok flyhalf Tinus de Beer has taken over from Whitehead, while veteran former Bok and Bulls wing Bjorn Basson is also back in the colours of the Peacock Blues.

The Stormers however, in the same vein, are hoping that the introduction of David Meihuizen at lock and the introduction of two SA U-21 stars in BlitzBok Angelo Davids and the lively flank Marcel Theunissen will bring energy so the side.

Stormers: Warrick Gelant, Edwill van der Merwe, Dan du Plessis, Rikus Pretorius, Angelo Davids, Damian Willemse, Paul de Wet, Juarno Augustus, Ernst van Rhyn, Marcel Theunissen, JD Schickerling, David Meihuizen, Neethling Fouche, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff (captain). Replacements (from): Scarra Ntubeni, Kwenzo Blose, Frans Malherbe, Sazi Sandi, Salmaan Moerat, Chris van Zyl, Ben-Jason Dixon, 23 Godlen Masimla, Tim Swiel, Michal Hazner, Ruhan Nel.

Griquas: James Verity-Amm, Ederies Arendse, Eduan Keyter, Johnathan Francke, Bjorn Basson, Tinus de Beer, Zak Burger (captain), Carl Els, Stefan Willemse, Gideon van der Merwe, Adré Smith, Mzwanele Zito, Ewald van der Westhuizen, Hendrik Luus, Mox Mxoli. Replacements (from): Monde Hadebe, Andrew Beerwinkel, Madot Mabokela, Johan Momsen, Ewan Coetzee, Theo Maree, George Whitehead, Harlon Klaasen, Bandisa Ndlovu, Cameron Lindsay, Dan Kasende.

Kickoff: 4.30pm

