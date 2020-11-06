Jake White: Vermeulen and Steyn have been fantastic for the Bulls

Former Springbok coach and current Bulls Director of Rugby, Jake White, has hailed the performances and influence of two of his team’s veteran operators, captain Duane Vermeulen and flyhalf Morne Steyn.

Under White, recent World Cup winner Vermeulen (34) has taken his game to a new level as the captain of the Super Rugby Unlocked competition log-leaders, while Steyn, at 36, is playing as well as he’s ever performed.

Vermeulen doesn’t have much more to prove in the game, but he’ll be eyeing the tour by the British and Irish Lions next year as a potential farewell, while Steyn – slayer of the Lions in 2009 after that famous penalty kick at Loftus Versfeld – may just have an outside chance of sneaking into Jacques Nienaber’s squad.

So, while White has assembled some marvellous young talent at Loftus Versfeld since his arrival earlier this year, he stressed on Thursday what a large part his two veterans – Steyn and Vermeulen – are playing in their success so far.

“Morne has been fantastic for us and there’s no doubt he’s playing really good rugby,” said the 2007 Bok World Cup winning coach.

“Of course the pack of forwards have helped him, as has Fourie du Preez helping with the scrumhalves and that has seen Ivan van Zyl blossoming.

“But Morne, at his age now, is clever enough to know what works for him and what doesn’t. The line is going nicely, he’s gelling with his centres and everyone around him just gets confidence from how he’s playing.”

Indeed, centres Cornal Hendricks and Stedman Gans – a new combination – have performed excellently so far and are the centre pairing of the competition to date.

And, up-front, with Vermeulen leading the way, the likes of Marco van Staden has found his best form again

“Duane is also very important for us and you can see the difference when he doesn’t play,” said White.

“He just gives calmness and confidence to the team and he likes direction, structure and clarity. The way he thinks about the game, the way he understands lineouts and scrums, is also very important.

“He gives the juniors unbelievable confidence because he is so experienced,” White said.

The Bulls – recent winners against star-studded Sharks and Stormers teams – are next in action in the Unlocked series on Saturday when they travel down the N1 to Joburg to take on a confident Lions team, who beat the Griquas comfortably a week ago.

