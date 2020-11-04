Am out of action for the Sharks; new man Venter to lead the side

Henco Venter will lead a relatively unchanged Sharks side in their Super Rugby Unlocked clash with the Cheetahs at Kings Park on Friday evening.

With regular captain Lukhanyo Am being unavailable for selection due to a hand injury that will see him out for approximately four weeks, Venter (who only the joined the Sharks in the last few months) will take over the captaincy armband for this match against his former team, as the Sharks coach Sean Everitt looks to keep intact a winning group.

The good news is that Sikhumbuzo Notshe has been cleared fit after sustaining a hamstring strain against the Bulls and after missing out the Sharks’ victory over the Pumas last weekend has been named on a bench laden with forwards.

Everitt has selected a 6-2 split amongst the replacements in anticipation of a highly contested physical forward battle.

With Am out, Jeremy Ward gets a start in the Rugby World Cup winning outside centre’s place with Yaw Penxe taking over from Sbu Nkosi (slight hamstring niggle) in the only two changes to last week’s victorious side. Werner Kok comes into the side where he has been named on the bench.

Sharks: Manie Libbok, Yaw Penxe, Jeremy Ward, Marius Louw, Madosh Tambwe, Curwin Bosch, Sanele Nohamba, Phepsi Buthelezi, Henco Venter (capt), Dylan Richardson, Hyron Andrews, JJ van der Mescht, John-Hubert Meyer, Dan Jooste, Ox Nche. Replacements: Kerron van Vuuren, Mzamo Majola, Michael Kumbirai, Ruben van Heerden, Thembelani Bholi, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Grant Williams, Werner Kok

