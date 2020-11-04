Major Lions selection poser: Simelane or Odendaal to front Bulls?

Which player is the best equipped to combat the magic and attacking genius of Bulls outside centre Stedman Gans – undoubtedly the find of the Super Rugby Unlocked series?

This is the question Lions coach Cash van Rooyen and his management team will wrestle with before deciding between Wandisile Simelane and Burger Odendaal for the vital No 13 jumper at Ellis Park this weekend.

The other question is – who is the most valuable player without ball in hand?

The Bulls are currently leading the log by six points, ahead of the Cheetahs, who have only played two games compared to the Bulls’ four, while the Lions are in fifth place on the log after their first win last weekend.

You don’t need to be a genius to see how Director of Rugby Jake White has transformed the Bulls since his arrival earlier this year – there is purpose and energy; they are clinical, and they play high tempo rugby.

The dominance of the forward pack has created attacking opportunities for the backs, who have been lethal with the 10/12/13 combination of Morne Steyn, Cornal Hendricks and Gans causing havoc.

But when Van Rooyen looks ahead to this weekend’s big Jukskei Derby, he won’t do it with a defensive mindset, but rather with a great attacking purpose to create a poser or two for White and his confident side.

And this is where Simelane and Odendaal come into the picture. Which player is best suited to drive the Lions’ game-plan for the day, with time and ball in hand likely to be more limited against the Bulls, than it was against Griquas last weekend when Simelane stood out as a major attacking threat?

Van Rooyen stated recently that he is not a great admirer of the “horses for courses” philosophy but for this weekend he might have to be.

Odendaal was the Man of the Match two weeks ago against the Stormers and it seemed a brilliant call by Van Rooyen to move him from 12, where he mostly played for the Bulls, to 13 where his defence and power on attack is a major benefit.

But when Odendaal was isolated along with 10 of his team-mates prior to the Cheetahs game, Simelane grabbed his opportunity against Griquas to also earn the Man of the Match award.

Not only did Simelane score one of the Lions’ nine tries last weekend, but his four try-assists were the most by any player in the entire competition.

Odendaal, who made his return off the bench last weekend, would also love to play against the Bulls after his former union turned their back on him and White considered him surplus to requirements.

However, whether Van Rooyen opts for Odendaal or Simelane, it will have little affect if they aren’t able to control Bulls captain Duane Vermeulen and flank Marco van Staden’s destruction work at the collisions, because rugby’s oldest “rule” will still apply this weekend – without the ball you can’t play the game.

