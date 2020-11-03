Five things we’ve learned about the teams and players in Unlocked rugby

We are halfway through the domestic Super Rugby Unlocked competition. Some teams have played four games, others two and others still, three. It has been an exciting competition, with plenty of tries scored in many high-scoring games.

The Bulls lead the way with three wins from four matches, to sit on 15 log points, and they’re followed by the Cheetahs who have nine points, with a two-from-two record.

Third are the Sharks, also with nine points (two-from-three) and fourth are the Stormers with eight points (also two-from-three). The Lions have seven points after winning once in three matches, sixth are the Pumas (one-from-four) with five points, and propping up the table are Griquas (nought-from-three) with two points.

Here then are five things we’ve learned that we didn’t know five weeks ago.

Jake’s Bulls are the real deal

While they struggled to down Griquas in their first game (30-23 at Loftus) and lost in round two to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein (19-17), they were nothing short of outstanding in their next games – beating the Sharks 41-14 and the Stormers 39-6 (with the game stopped after 65 minutes).

They look a class apart, with White’s selection of Cornal Hendricks at inside centre and some former Sevens fliers like Stedman Gans and Kurt-Lee Arendse on his outside being masterstrokes. The pack, with Duane Vermeulen leading the way, have also dominated most comers, and they look to be the team to beat.

Morne Steyn still has plenty left in him

Talk of the veteran 36-year-old Bok flyhalf being in the running for the British and Irish Lions series in July next year is a bit ambitious. A lot can happen between now and then, and there are other No 10s who are still ahead of him in the queue right now.

But there is no denying the slayer of the Lions 11 years ago (who will ever forget that penalty kick to win the series at Loftus?) is very much still a classy operator. Steyn has been excellent in reading the game and giving direction; one of the reasons why the Bulls are on a roll.

The Cheetahs are making a statement

After being shown the Pro Rugby door and told to find an international competition to play in from next year, the men from Bloemfontein knocked over the Pumas and the Bulls with some of the best rugby seen in the competition.

Their game against the Lions was cancelled because of Covid, but they were very much the favourites going into that match. After a bye, they’re back in business this weekend, against the Sharks in Durban, and another win will set them up nicely for the rest of the competition. They’re certainly no push-overs.

Who would have thought the Sharks and Stormers would struggle?

Before the spread of the coronavirus brought rugby to a halt in mid-March, the Sharks were this country’s form team and were playing controlled, winning rugby. They have, however, struggled since the restart and don’t look close to the side they were in February.

And what must one make of the Stormers? They just beat the Lions at home (23-17), needed a lucky late try to edge the Pumas in Nelspruit (42-37) and lost to the Bulls at Loftus (39-6). No one saw that coming, and this week they’re in Kimberley to face the hard-as-nails and desperate Griquas.

Bottom feeders are again there, but not able to step up

Griquas lost to the Bulls by seven points, the Pumas by six and this last week to the Lions by 30 (at Ellis Park). In two games they’ve had a sniff but have not managed to get over the line, with inexperience and regular action against top teams probably doing them in.

The Pumas, too, have come close. They were well beaten by the Cheetahs in round one (53-31) and the Sharks last weekend (42-19), but should have finished off the Stormers (42-37) after leading most of the way. They only have the one win (against Griquas) and will feel they’ve let one or two games get away from them.

Neither of these teams, as expected, will feature when the knockout games get discussed.

