Bulls are finding their feet at the breakdown, says coach Nollis Marais

“We are adapting well to the different interpretations at the breakdown,” Bulls consultant Nollis Marais said on Monday, in respect of the journey the team has taken from initial teething problems in the rucks to it being a strength of the juggernaut side, who are now six points clear at the top of the SuperRugby Unlocked log.

Marais, the breakdown specialist on Jake White’s coaching staff, admitted it had not been an easy area to perfect so far this season.

“There have been different interpretations at the breakdown and we do a lot of research into what the different referees want and try and prepare the players for that,” Marais said.

“We’re getting quite good guidelines from the referees who assist us, and I think the breakdown should just get better and better, and by the second half of the competition we should be certain of what we’re doing.

“We adapted well to what referee AJ Jacobs wanted at the weekend. We conceded a couple of penalties early on against the Stormers and we knew it would be a physical battle at the breakdown because Steven Kitshoff and Jaco Coetzee like to go hard in trying to get the ball. But our plan worked and by the end of the game we were winning the penalties.”

The Bulls are currently ranked as the top team in the competition in terms of turnovers won, and that has largely been due to the outstanding efforts of Duane Vermeulen and Marco van Staden.

Marais did point out, however, that contesting ball at the breakdowns is something every player is expected to contribute towards.

“The breakdown is all about team-work, from number one to 15, the whole team is drilled in that area, and even Travis Ismaiel and Stedman Gans were involved in turnovers against the Stormers,” he said.

“But every week Marco does a review of the clips with me and at first he tended to chase every ruck, but now he gets better reads and is getting better and better at deciding when to try and steal the ball and when not to steal.

“As far as Duane goes, well you just can’t move Thor, can you? You need 15 players to move Thor. If Duane is at a breakdown then I know we’re going to get a penalty.”

The Bulls are now preparing for a different breakdown challenge against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday night.

“The Lions want to play quickly, so we have to try and make their ball slower,” Marais said.

“They can be very physical too, but then they’re just trying to make the game quicker all the time, so it’s very important that we don’t allow them quick ball.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.