Jantjies v Steyn: It’s a battle of the flyhalves in derby clash

Elton Jantjies against Morne Steyn: That is what awaits rugby fans when the Lions host the Bulls in a Super Rugby Unlocked match at Ellis Park on Saturday.

It is still early in the week, but already there is plenty of excitement and hype around the clash of the flyhalves – who are undoubtedly the two in-form No 10s in the country.

And, to add even more spice to the encounter, the Lions and Bulls are in good form, with Cash van Rooyen’s Joburg-based team coming off a strong performance against Griquas, while Jake White’s Bulls backed up their demolition of the Sharks 10 days ago with an equally impressive outing against their arch-rivals, the Stormers, this last weekend.

The Lions look a different team on home soil and had something of a swagger about them last Friday, while this weekend’s trip down the N1 for the Bulls will be their first away from home in two weekends, and will test their ability to perform away from Loftus Versfeld.

While several players in both teams have performed well in recent weeks and look full of energy and potential, most of the talk after this last weekend’s round of matches has been about Steyn who, at 36, is possibly the in-form flyhalf in the country.

Since re-joining the Bulls, the veteran No 10 has scored tries, created others and kicked well at goal, with some suggesting he is ready to step into a Bok side again.

There is, however, a long way to go before the Boks are in action again – most likely in June or July next year when the British and Irish Lions tour this country – so talk of the Bulls man being roped in with the Boks is very premature right now.

A lot can happen between now and then and let’s not forget Handre Pollard is the first-choice Bok flyhalf and should be fit and healthy for the Lions tour, while Jantjies, at 30, is the official back-up.

Curwin Bosch has also performed well in recent weeks and should only get stronger as the season progresses, while Damian Willemse should not be written off so soon in the “new” season.

Right now though, there is no denying Steyn is in red-hot form and has fitted into the Bulls’ game-plan perfectly. He has helped create space for the men on his outside and they have all shone so far, and all of them should again be in action against the Lions on Saturday.

Jantjies, too, has shown good form lately, despite his team losing their first two games. He has captained the side well and played excellently at home in the big win against Griquas.

Fans can start counting down the days. Saturday’s big Gauteng derby is building up towards being a classic.

