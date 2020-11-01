Rugby 1.11.2020 08:34 pm

Everitt pleased with Sharks’ energetic effort against Pumas

Ken Borland
Sharks centre Marius Louw tries to evade a Pumas player during the teams' Super Rugby Unlocked match in Nelspruit on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

“We’re very happy with the result, especially since last year we lost here, and we showed a lot of energy for the full 80 minutes.”

Sharks coach Sean Everitt admitted that his team still have plenty of work to do on their efforts in the tight-loose, despite their comfortable winning margin of 42-19 over the Pumas in Nelspruit at the weekend.

The Pumas were typically robust and confrontational up front, but where the Sharks had a decided edge was in terms of their clinical finishing, and the sharpness of both their backline and the rolling maul. But were it not for the Pumas being extremely wasteful on several occasions when they were inside the Sharks’ 22, the match would have been a lot closer.

“We’re very happy with the result, especially since last year we lost here, and we showed a lot of energy for the full 80 minutes, but the breakdowns let us down and that still needs a lot of attention. Francois Klelinhans and Jeandre Rudolph are both very good on the ball, but we need to tidy that area up,” Everitt said.

Not that the Sharks coach was upset with his forwards though, because there were areas where they played much better than last weekend against the Bulls in Pretoria, and the Sharks were expert at mining that front-foot ball and turning it into gold.

“There were obviously things we worked on after the Bulls game and it was great to see the set-piece come through – we were rewarded for some good scrums and we didn’t lose a lineout. Plus our maul was really good and led to two tries for us,” Everitt said.

