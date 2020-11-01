Lions punished Griquas for ‘too many’ mistakes, coach Mathie admits

Despite fans missing from the empty stands, Ellis Park will be a tough venue for visiting teams to secure points during the Super Rugby Unlocked series, Griquas coach Scott Mathie believes.

After running the Bulls and Pumas close in their first two games, Griquas were blown off the park by the Lions in their 61-31 defeat at the weekend.

“It will always be difficult to come to Ellis Park, and we knew that,” Mathie said.

“We knew they would punish mistakes and we made too many.”

With the Lions leading 28-3 at half-time, Griquas managed to storm back into the game by scoring four converted tries and 28 points in the second half, but then the hosts moved up another gear.

“These Lions guys are tight and showed character in the second half to score 33 more points, Mathie said.

“And they didn’t die on the field. They kept fighting, and there’s a spirit in this team, but we’ll just keep knocking away.”

While the Lions started the match with real intensity, playing at an incredible tempo, Mathie said they had planned for that.

“We spoke about the first 30 minutes being vital in this game,” he said.

“But unfortunately we struggled again at scrum- time and that has a ripple effect on what you can do on attack and finding rhythm, and we looked a bit leggy out of the blocks.”

In mitigation of their latest defeat, Mathie said they had a lot of new players in the squad and they had been affected by some transfers.

“We have to see this as a process. Each game is there to help us improve and make sure we are prepped fully for the Currie Cup,” he said.

“We just want to compete and be properly prepared for each game.”

Mathie conceded that a yellow card to flank Stefan Willemse as early as the third minute was always going to hurt the visiting side.

“I thought we were going to survive that period until the last minute when they scored,” he said.

“It doesn’t allow you to get a proper foothold, but it is what it is.”

