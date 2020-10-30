No tricks, Dobson insists, as Stormers take enlarged team to Loftus

Stormers coach John Dobson insists he is not playing mind games by naming an extended bench for their Super Rugby Unlocked clash against the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday.

“There’s no trick there. It seems to be the protocol these days for away teams to take 26 players,” said Dobson, who included 11 players on the Stormers bench.

“The Lions have done it and now Griquas have also done that. The main idea is to cover yourself against late injuries or Covid-19 testing which could see you lose a game.”

Dobson, meanwhile, admitted they missed prop Steven Kitshoff against the Pumas last week.

Though he credited Leon Lyons for a gutsy performance in his absence, Dobson was delighted that Kitshoff would return today, replacing injured captain Siya Kolisi after being cleared from a 10-day Covid isolation period.

“Kitsie is a leader and it gives us as a lot of confidence to have him back. It’s a massive boost for the team,” Dobson said.

“The battle at the gain line will be the acid test, while we really pride ourselves in our scrum and are happy with our launch from the maul, so it will be a good contest.”

With his side having been forced to launch a late comeback to beat the Pumas last weekend, Dobson didn’t have much need for motivational talks this week.

“The guys couldn’t get a better opportunity to rectify matters than this weekend against the Bulls,” he said.

Kitshoff conceded it was tough to be isolated after he was in contact with a Lions player who tested positive for Covid-19.

“It’s great to be back with the team,” he said.

“I’m grateful to be captain and really looking forward to a massive challenge at Loftus.”

Expecting a battle of Test match proportions against his Bok teammate Trevor Nyakane, Kitshoff stressed the visitors would need to be much better than they were against the Pumas.

“To have to sit out while in isolation was very frustrating, but Covid protocols are in place to keep all the players and management safe, and I understand why it had to be done,” he said.

“But this weekend it will definitely be about the team with the most legs who will milk penalties towards the end of the game.”

