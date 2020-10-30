Lions ‘mentally fresh’ and ready to get back to rugby as they welcome Griquas

Having been in the spotlight during the past fortnight more for Covid-19-related medical reasons than anything else, the Lions can finally focus solely on rugby when they host Griquas in a Super Rugby Unlocked clash at Ellis Park on Friday evening.

The hosts, who have only garnered two log points in the two matches they have already played, are back at home for the first time after their third match against the Cheetahs last weekend was called off when 11 players were forced to withdraw due to Covid-19 health protocols.

To say it is desperate times for the Joburg-based outfit, might perhaps be a touch unreasonable, but there is no doubt that a convincing victory, with a bonus point, would revive their stuttering campaign thus far.

The Lions, in fact, will be back on familiar turf for the first time since a narrow defeat by the Stormers in week three of the now-discarded Super Rugby competition in February, and they will no doubt want to make it count.

“We are really excited to be back at home. Last week’s circumstances were very unfortunate,” said Lions coach Cash van Rooyen.

Both the Lions and Griquas lost their opening two matches by slender margins.

Only three points separated the Lions in their defeat by the Sharks and the difference was six points against the Stormers, both away from home, while Griquas went down by six points to the Pumas and by seven against the Bulls.

The two respective captains – the fit-again Elton Jantjies (Lions) and George Whitehead (Griquas) – are both likely to be central figures in the match and both just happen to be marshalling their troops from the key flyhalf position.

“Griquas showed against the Bulls what a good team they are. They have a good kicking game, can punish you on attack and have a lot of heart and character on defence. They will definitely come here to play and I think they will no doubt see it as an opportunity,” added the Lions coach.

Jantjies would have missed last week’s shelved match against the high-riding Cheetahs with a niggling calf injury, but has recovered in time to take back the captaincy reins from centre Dan Kriel, who was denied the chance to lead the team following the cancellation.

Jantjies is confident that despite a lack of quality training this week – the Lions were only allowed back on the training ground on Wednesday due to health protocols – it would not serve to stifle their momentum.

“Personally I don’t feel there is added pressure or a lack of momentum. Last week we were able to train the whole week and the Covid-19 tests only came through on Friday,” Jantjies pointed out.

“We did have time together. Obviously we would have loved to play the Cheetahs game and a lot of guys would have got an opportunity, but having had the weekend off, we are actually mentally fresh,” he said.

In news in on Friday morning, experienced flank Jaco Kriel has withdrawn from the Lions side following a family bereavement. His place is taken up by Marnus Schoeman.

Lions: Gianni Lombard, Stean Pienaar, Wandisile Simelane, Dan Kriel, Courtnall Skosan, Elton Jantjies (capt), Morné van den Berg, Len Massyn, Vincent Tshituka, MJ Pelser, Marvin Orie, Ruben Schoeman, Carlu Sadie, Jaco Visagie, Sti Sithole. Bench: PJ Botha, Ruan Dreyer, Jannie du Plessis, Reinhard Nothnagel, Marnus Schoeman, Ross Cronjé, Burger Odendaal, Tiaan Swanepoel.

Griquas: James Verity-Amm, Ederies Arendse, Harlon Klaasen, André Swarts, Eduan Keyter, George Whitehead (capt), Zak Burger, Carl Els, Stefan Willemse, Gideon van der Merwe, Adré Smith, Mzwanele Zito, Ewald van der Westhuizen, HJ Luus, Andrew Beerwinkel. Bench (from): Monde Hadebe, Mox Mxoli, John-Roy Jenkinson, Johan Momsen, Ewan Coetzee, Theo Maree, Tinus de Beer, Masixole Banda, Bandisa Ndlovu, CJ Velleman, Jonathan Francke. Kick-off: 7pm.

