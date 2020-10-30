Pieter-Steph du Toit: From the injury that nearly cost him his leg to fronting the British and Irish Lions

PREMIUM!
Pieter-Steph du Toit: From the injury that nearly cost him his leg to fronting the British and Irish LionsRugby 43 mins ago
The big Springbok flank has had a challenging year, but if there has been a silver lining it’s that he’s been out of action mostly during lockdown.
