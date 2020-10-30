 
 
Pieter-Steph du Toit: From the injury that nearly cost him his leg to fronting the British and Irish Lions

Rugby 43 mins ago

The big Springbok flank has had a challenging year, but if there has been a silver lining it’s that he’s been out of action mostly during lockdown.

Rudolph Jacobs
30 Oct 2020
08:56:47 AM
Pieter-Steph du Toit: From the injury that nearly cost him his leg to fronting the British and Irish Lions

In an interview with The Citizen, the World Rugby Player of the Year, Pieter-Steph du Toit, talks about the injury that set him back this year as well as the excitement that is building ahead of the tour by the British and Irish Lions. Picture: Getty Images

After three big and career-defining leg operations World Cup and Springbok star flank Pieter-Steph du Toit is ready to deal with the challenges of only returning to the field next season and focusing on the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa. Named SA Rugby Player of the Year on three occasions, in 2016, ‘18 and last year, Du Toit suffered a horrendous leg injury early this year which not only nearly cost him his leg, but possibly his life as well. For the 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year, the memories of that near fateful night against...

