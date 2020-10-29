Nyakane in to anchor Bulls scrum against Stormers in big North-South derby

World Cup winning prop Trevor Nyakane will anchor the scrum in the only change to the starting team when the Bulls host the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday night.

There are few rivalries as intense as the North-South derby, and the Bulls will be looking to make amends for their 13-0 loss against the same opponents earlier this year before the pandemic put paid to the regular Super Rugby season.

The starting team will look towards the abrasive yet dynamic style of play that Junior Springbok lock forward Ruan Nortje brings to the table.

Nortje has made 20 carries and 21 tackles thus far and finds himself one of only two players to do so after three rounds of Super Rugby Unlocked.

There is a further change among the finishers with Springbok loose forward Nizaam Carr replacing fellow Springbok Arno Botha.

“The Stormers tend to be our measuring stick and beating them is non-negotiable amongst the players,” Bulls Director of Rugby, Jake White, said.

“We’ve come off a comfortable win, while our opposition for Saturday had to scratch and claw their way past the Pumas, so the stage is set for a hard and bruising affair.”

The Bulls beat the Sharks 41-14 last weekend, while the Stormers scored a late try to edge the Pumas in Mbombela.

Kick-off on Saturday is 7pm.

Bulls: David Kriel, Travis Ismaiel, Stedman Gans, Cornal Hendricks, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Morné Steyn, Ivan van Zyl, Duane Vermeulen (capt), Elrigh Louw, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, Jason Jenkins, Trevor Nyakane, Johan Grobbelaar, Jacques van Rooyen.

Replacements: Joe van Zyl, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marcel van der Merwe, Sintu Manjezi, Nizaam Carr, Embrose Papier, Chris Smith, Marco Jansen van Vuren.

