Big boost for Lions as captain Jantjies returns for Griquas clash

Having exercised some damage control over the last few days, after experiencing a surprise hiccup to a campaign which has already been severely disrupted, the Lions have been boosted by the return of captain Elton Jantjies for their Super Rugby Unlocked clash against Griquas at Ellis Park on Friday evening.

Jantjies had made a full recovery, it was confirmed on Wednesday, after the Springbok flyhalf sustained a calf injury during training last week.

Gianni Lombard, who had been due to start at flyhalf last week before their match against the Cheetahs was called off, was set to move to fullback this week in the place of EW Viljoen, while Stean Pienaar and Courtnall Skosan were both back in the starting line-up, in the places of wings Rabz Maxwane and Jamba Ulengo.

Surprisingly, three players who were believed to be among those who tested positive for Covid-19 last week were named on the bench, including centre Burger Odendaal, prop Ruan Dreyer and flank Jaco Kriel, which indicated they had all been cleared.

Following more Covid tests on Tuesday, the Lions announced that the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) had given them a provisional green light to face Griquas this weekend.

After their clash against the Cheetahs was scratched last week, the Lions had since been forced to follow strenuous health and safety protocols, while most of their training sessions had been cancelled.

There was still no clarity on whether their match against the Cheetahs would be rescheduled, with this year’s shortened rugby calendar already chock-a-block.

Meanwhile, Griquas coach Scott Mathie named 11 players on his bench, though three of them were set to be cut prior to the match.

Only six players remained in their original starting positions, while there were two positional changes.

Griquas also confirmed they would be without fullback Anthony Volmink, flank Victor Sekekete and lock Ian Groenewald, as they had all played their final matches for the union, with Volmink having joined the Sharks, while Sekekete and Groenewald had signed with the Cheetahs.

Lions team: Gianni Lombard, Stean Pienaar, Wandisile Simelane, Dan Kriel, Courtnall Skosan, Elton Jantjies (capt), Morné van den Berg, Len Massyn, Vincent Tshituka, MJ Pelser, Marvin Orie, Ruben Schoeman, Carlu Sadie, Jaco Visagie, Sti Sithole.

Bench: PJ Botha, Ruan Dreyer, Jannie du Plessis, Reinhard Nothnagel, Jaco Kriel, Ross Cronjé, Burger Odendaal, Tiaan Swanepoel.

Griquas team: James Verity-Amm, Ederies Arendse, Harlon Klaasen, André Swarts, Eduan Keyter, George Whitehead (capt), Zak Burger, Carl Els, Stefan Willemse, Gideon van der Merwe, Adré Smith, Mzwanele Zito, Ewald van der Westhuizen, HJ Luus, Andrew Beerwinkel.

Bench (from): Monde Hadebe, Mox Mxoli, John-Roy Jenkinson, Johan Momsen, Ewan Coetzee, Theo Maree, Tinus de Beer, Masixole Banda, Bandisa Ndlovu, CJ Velleman, Jonathan Francke.

