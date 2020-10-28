Lions’ readiness to take on Griquas: The five burning questions

The Lions and Griquas will meet, as scheduled, in a Super Rugby Unlocked fixture at Ellis Park at 7pm on Friday, following news on Wednesday that the game would go ahead after the Joburg team’s players’ latest round of Covid tests.

There are, however, several burning questions about the fixture and the Lions, in particular, right now.

Which Covid-affected players will be back after missing out last week?

While the Lions didn’t name anyone who’d been tested positive or been in contact with anyone Covid-positive last week (ahead of their game against the Cheetahs, which didn’t go ahead), it didn’t require rocket science to figure out who was injured and who was left out because of health protocols. It now remains to be seen who’s available this week, after missing out last week; some of the players who didn’t crack the team sheet a week ago include Dylan Smith, Jaco Kriel, Burger Odendaal and Willem Alberts; in total 11 players were affected.

Will Elton Jantjies return to lead the team?

The Lions’ regular captain missed out on selection last week because of a calf injury, something he’d tweaked in training. Coach Cash van Rooyen said, at a push, the flyhalf could play, but the Lions preferred to not risk him. Selected in his place was rookie Gianni Lombard, with the captaincy going to Dan Kriel. Now, will Jantjies be back this weekend?

What form will the Lions show?

The Lions last trained properly a week ago. Their game against the Cheetahs was cancelled last Saturday and the players didn’t get close to a training field on Monday or Tuesday this week. A number of personnel changes had been made because of players sitting out because of Covid, so how will the team this week gel and combine this weekend? Will there be any rustiness two full weeks after their last competitive game?

ALSO READ: Lions-Griquas ‘Unlocked’ game is ON!

Mentally, what state will the team be in?

Will there be fear and insecurity in the playing group, concerns over team-mates and, potentially, the opposition? Will the players be hesitant and unsure about going flat-out after a week of many questions and uncertainties? All the necessary and required protocols were apparently followed, yet Covid was still able to break out in the group. No player will surely be at complete ease.

And, how will Griquas feel?

The men from Kimberley would have also been an anxious bunch this week, not knowing whether they would have to climb on a bus tomorrow morning and head to Joburg for the match. How would this have impacted on their training this week and their mental preparation for the match? There is no doubt everyone wants to play rugby right now, but there will be concerns across the board.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.