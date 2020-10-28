Lions-Griquas ‘Unlocked’ game is ON!

The Lions versus Griquas Super Rugby Unlocked match is believed to be on and will continue as scheduled on Friday night at Ellis Park.

The news has come as a big relief for both unions, but especially the Lions, who had their clash against the Cheetahs at Ellis Park last weekend called off because of an outbreak of Covid in the team.

A reliable source within the Griquas Rugby Union confirmed the news on Wednesday morning.

“The Lions informed us on Tuesday evening that the game will go ahead and played as originally scheduled after their latest batch of tests came back clean,” the source said.

The Lions are set to release more details later on Wednesday as well as confirming their team for the match.

Although the Lions and the Cheetahs were keen to play last weekend’s game, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) stepped in to call the match off after 11 Lions players were compromised because of Covid-19, while two more positive tests had been confirmed on the morning of the match.

Last weekend Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie stressed that protocol should be put in place where the travelling team should be informed at least 48 hours prior to departure whether testing had been done and players cleared – in order not to travel in vain like they did.

While only six of the 11 Lions players tested positive for Covid, some could be back in action this weekend if it’s been established that they have completed their isolation period.

In Cape Town, Stormers prop Steven Kitshoff and hooker Scarra Ntubeni are set to resume training on Wednesday after their 10-day isolation period which started early the previous week, after they’d come into contact with a Covid-positive person.

More to follow later …

