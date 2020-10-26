Dobson fears Covid could impact Unlocked competition, as Kolisi is ruled out of action

The Stormers have lost their Springbok captain Siya Kolisi for this weekend’s Super Rugby Unlocked clash against the Bulls at Loftus, but his injury is far less serious than first feared.

Kolisi left the field with a hamstring injury in the match against the Pumas last Friday, but Stormers coach John Dobson said on Monday the flanker could return to action later in the competition.

“Siya has a grade one hamstring injury, so it’s only two to three weeks and fortunately not long-term,” said Dobson on Monday.

With flanker Nama Xaba joining Kolisi on the sidelines with an ankle injury, Dobson said he might have to look at Jaco Coetzee to fill that No 6 void.

The good news though is prop Steven Kitshoff and hooker Scarra Ntubeni should be back in action this weekend after completing their Covid-19 isolation, with Kitshoff likely to take over the captaincy.

“Scarra and Kitsie can train on Wednesday again according to protocol so they will be able to play at the weekend,” said Dobson.

The Stormers boss also gave an update on the long-term injury of Bok star Pieter-Steph du Toit, saying he doubted the flanker would play again this year.

Meanwhile, following an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Lions squad, which forced the cancellation of their game against the Cheetahs on Saturday, Dobson said he feared the virus could have a big impact on the competition.

“I think it’s a threat to this tournament. I think some big games could be affected towards the end (of the competition),” said Dobson.

“We will have to control it as best as we can. They (authorities) are handling it well, but it has become clear that it could have an impact on all the teams.”

