Covid-hit Lions: Next Unlocked match against Griquas now also under threat?

Lions Chief Executive Officer Rudolf Straeuli is keen to see the called off Super Rugby Unlocked game between the Lions and the Cheetahs rescheduled.

The match, scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Ellis Park, was called off at noon on Saturday following revelations two more Lions players had tested positive for Covid-19 – sending shockwaves across the rugby-loving country. Nine players were earlier in the week ruled out of consideration for the match because they were either positive or had come into contact with someone who had tested positive.

“The Lions Rugby Company have followed all the required protocols,” said Straeuli. “We are extremely disappointed that this match could not be played.”

Straeuli stressed the decision to call off the game was made by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and not the Lions.

“Just to clarify, this was an NICD decision and out of our control,” said Straeuli.

“We await further direction (from NICD), but it is imperative the match is rescheduled and played,” he said.

If the game can’t be rescheduled both teams will be awarded two points each as in a draw in normal circumstances.

The Cheetahs, after a five-hour bus trip, had already arrived at Ellis Park Stadium when the match was called off and were set to return to Bloemfontein on Saturday afternoon.

With so many Lions players affected, there are now fears next week’s match against Griquas at Ellis Park, on Friday night, might also be in danger of being postponed.

Recently, the Wasps club in England had 27 players affected, resulting in matches to be cancelled, while Sale also had to pull out of a championship playoff games after a series of positive tests had been recorded.

The game between the Barbarians and England – scheduled for Twickenham this weekend – was also called off after a number of Barbarians players broke the team and pandemic protocol by going out by themselves.

ALSO READ: More Covid cases: Lions-Cheetahs match cancelled!

SA Rugby confirmed on Saturday that the cancellation of the Lions-Cheetahs match was triggered on Saturday morning following the receipt of results from a second batch of tests on Lions senior squad playing and coaching personnel.

It was revealed two further positive cases, while the tests had been prompted by the recording of four other positive tests among the same group earlier in the week.

The players who tested positive and identified close contacts are isolating and quarantining according to Department of Health guidelines.

The players are in good health and are being monitored by the team doctor.

“Containing the spread of the disease is a national imperative and this first impact on the rugby schedule is a stark reminder of how vigilant our community has to be and how rigorous we must be in following the rules,” said Jurie Roux, SA Rugby CEO.

“Safety comes first, and although it is extremely disappointing for all concerned, it is a reminder to our teams and players of the role their actions will play in avoiding the risk of more cancellations.

“Despite having followed the advisory precautions and the plans that were approved by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC), we will take this opportunity to review them and strengthen them if required.”

The Bulls match with the Sharks is unaffected and will continue as scheduled at 7pm at Loftus Versfeld.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.