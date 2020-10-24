Winless and depleted Lions have backs against the wall for Cheetahs’ visit

The Lions will feel like a wounded animal trapped in its own cage when they host the Cheetahs in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition at Ellis Park today.

After being rocked by the withdrawal of nine players from the squad due to Covid-19 protocols, they are also under pressure to register a first win in the competition.

And, almost out of the blue, the attention will now be on the three newcomers in the side, the talented but inexperienced trio of flyhalf Gianni Lombard, centre Wandisile Simelane and flank MJ Pelser.

They will have to fill the massive boots of injured captain Elton Jantjies, centre Burger Odendaal and flank Jaco Kriel – undoubtedly the team’s biggest stars this season.

Realistic questions will be asked about the defensive abilities of Lombard and Simelane, but on attack they could provide plenty of spark – even without the calm head of Jantjies next to them.

To add further spice to the encounter, both teams will also field new captains, with centre Dan Kriel making his debut as Lions skipper, while the Cheetahs have flank Junior Pokomela as their new man in charge.

The Lions’ task is then made even bigger by the fact they’re coming up against a confident Cheetahs team who are not only the log-leaders after two wins, but arguably also the most polished team in the competition.

The Cheetahs will also want to make this game a fitting farewell for three of their departing heroes, lock Walt Steenkamp, centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg and fine No 8 Jasper Wiese.

Lions coach Cash van Rooyen said it would be important to make a good start on home soil this week.

“The Cheetahs really start well but we are at home this week and we want to fight fire with fire.

“We felt we started really slowly in our six games earlier this year (before the coronavirus brought a halt to Super Rugby), but we also felt we addressed this issue in the last two matches. I think the tempo will be early on (this Saturday),” he said.

The Cheetahs, though, while on a good run, have also suffered a blow this week; the experienced Ruan Pienaar being ruled out with injury and his place being taken by Tian Meyer. It is also the log-leaders’ first away game.

Teams

Lions: EW Viljoen; Jamba Ulengo, Wandisile Simelane, Dan Kriel (capt), Rabz Maxwane; Gianni Lombard, Morné van den Berg; Len Massyn, Vincent Tshituka, MJ Pelser, Marvin Orie, Ruben Schoeman, Carlu Sadie, Jaco Visagie, Sti Sithole. Bench: PJ Botha, Nathan McBeth, Jannie du Plessis, Wilhelm van der Sluys, Marnus Schoeman, Ross Cronje, Stean Pienaar, Tiaan Swanepoel.

Cheetahs: Clayton Blommetjies; Malcolm Jaer, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Frans Steyn; Rosko Speckman, Tian Schoeman, Tian Meyer, Jasper Wiese, Junior Pokomela (capt), Andisa Ntsila, Walt Steenkamp, Carl Wegner, Luan de Bruin, Reinach Venter, Charles Marais. Bench: Jacques du Toit, Boan Venter, Erich de Jager, JP du Preez, Aidon Davis, Chris Massyn, Ruben de Haas, William Small-Smith.

Kickoff: 4.30pm

