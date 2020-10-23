Lions-Cheetahs: Simelane’s big opportunity to measure self against seasoned Steyn

It is now Simelane time!

The Lions have pinned their hopes on the hugely talented Wandisile Simelane to rise to the occasion and show what he can do in Saturday’s Super Rugby Unlocked clash against the unbeaten Cheetahs at Ellis Park.

Stepping up for the impressive and experienced Burger Odendaal, this will be Simelane’s first start in the competition after being named on the Lions’ extended bench for the team’s first two games before being cut from the matchday squad.

The 22-year-old Simelane is in for a baptism of fire – coming up against the firing Cheetahs combination of Frans Steyn and Benhard Janse van Rensburg.

And although he will not face the imposing figure of Springbok legend Steyn directly, he will still have to stand tall next to new captain Dan Kriel and rookie flyhalf Gianni Lombard.

While singing the praises of Steyn, Lions coach Cash van Rooyen said he believed the Lions trio were up to handling the Cheetahs’ two-time World Cup winner, who has been at the forefront of his team’s attacking play at the back.

“We know Frans is a quality player, has great leadership skills, and has experience,” said Van Rooyen, “and we know that we have to stop his momentum. But we are confident that Gianni, Dan and Wandi will be able to do that.

Van Rooyen though was quick to point out that Steyn isn’t the only threat for the Lions. The Cheetahs’ back-three of wingers Rosko Specman and Malcolm Jaer and fullback Clayton Blommetjies were just as lethal with ball in hand.

“If you focus on one player alone it will expose you elsewhere. There are other excellent players in the Cheetahs team.”

But, as is always the case, if the Lions are to make headway and contain the impressive Cheetahs outfit, they will have to get the upper-hand up-front.

“I think our forwards have showed in the last two weeks that our curve is starting to turn upwards,” said Van Rooyen.

“We were good up-front against the Sharks (in round one) and we were also sound against the Stormers (last week),” he said.

“We know if we can lay a good platform we can then perform with front-foot ball,” he said, referring to the speed and skill in the Lions’ back division.

“But, the Cheetahs have a quality side; a strong pack and dangerous backs, so it should be a nice challenge for us.”

Kick-off on Saturday is 4.30pm.

