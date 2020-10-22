Stormers remain wary, but Pumas are not banking on miracles

Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse may have all but publicly written off his team’s chances against the Stormers in Nelspruit on Friday night, but he will know how awkward he has made life for the Western Cape giants in the past, and Stormers coach John Dobson has said he is aware his team could be vulnerable given their weird combination of Springbok stars and talented youngsters as tie-ons.

“As simple as it sounds, I’ve told the players to just be relaxed,” Stonehouse said this week.

“You can’t ignore the gulf in depth between the two sides. The Stormers are an unbelievable team and that’s the way things are.

“We’re not going to get far if we’re banking on miracles.”

Dobson, as befits someone who has lost to the Pumas before, was cautious.

“We have nine established Springboks in our squad, and then a bunch of really talented youngsters, and we have to bring them through,” Dobson said.

“It’s really challenging finding the balance between those two groups and the changes we have made have not been voluntary, so it’s up to the Pumas how they interpret those. Of course they’re going to be motivated against us.

“But we’ve had adversity as well with our preparations massively disrupted by the Covid rules. Maybe that adversity is good and last week’s performance against the Lions has made sure we are very grounded.

“The skipper (Siya Kolisi) I know is very determined and we are going there ‘full metal jacket’.”

The Stormers will be particularly wary of Pumas flyhalf Eddie Fouche, who is the provider of much direction for his side, as well as flank Jeandre Rudolph, a scavenger deluxe and a momentum-giver for the home side.

“I know Jeandre very well, having played against him since U-19s. He’s a tough guy and very good on the ground, very skilful,” Kolisi said.

“In terms of our loose trio, we are just trying to get better each week and make sure we complement each other.”

