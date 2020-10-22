Cheetahs have no safety concerns as Lions confirm nine Covid cases

The Cheetahs stressed they have no safety concerns after a series of Covid-19 cases had been reported in a disrupted Lions camp ahead of Saturday’s Super Rugby Unlocked clash at Ellis Park.

Lions team doctor Rob Collins on Thursday confirmed that a total of nine Lions players had been withdrawn from their side, with five more players suspected of being in contact with the four already positive cases.

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie, who on Thursday named two changes to his side for the clash, said they are being guided by the proper protocols.

“We trust the process, I believe regulations are in place and the fact that so many players are not available is indeed a sign to make sure that players who have been in contact with the other four don’t play,” he said.

“So we trust the process and our team doctor has also been in contact with their team doctor,” said Fourie.

Faced with their first away game after two home wins, Fourie said their biggest challenge might be their exhausting five-hour bus trip.

“We have had our setbacks (with injuries in the camp and the trip up to Joburg) and now the Lions have theirs (with the Covid cases),” he said.

Fourie named seasoned scrumhalf Tian Meyer to replace the injured former captain Ruan Pienaar, while on the bench No 9 Ruben de Haas has come in for Meyer.

De Haas forms part of the third generation of players to run out for the Cheetahs, with his dad, Pieter, having played for the Lions and Cheetahs and his grandfather, Gerard, having played for the Cheetahs.

Fourie said he has no doubt that De Haas is good enough to play at this level.

“He was named best scrumhalf of the Tier Two nations when he played for the USA at the World Cup and that shows his class and quality,” said Fourie.

“We have confidence in him and he has been training with us for more than a year,” said Fourie.

Flank Junior Pokomela has been entrusted with the captaincy of the team following Pienaar’s injury absence.

The match on Saturday kicks off at 4.30pm.

Cheetahs:

Clayton Blommetjies; Malcolm Jaer, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Frans Steyn; Rosko Speckman, Tian Schoeman, Tian Meyer, Jasper Wiese, Junior Pokomela (capt), Andisa Ntsila, Walt Steenkamp, Carl Wegner, Luan de Bruin, Reinach Venter, Charles Marais. Replacements: Jacques du Toit, Boan Venter, Erich de Jager, JP du Preez, Aidon Davis, Chris Massyn, Ruben de Haas, William Small-Smith.

