Nkosi back on the wing, exciting Penxe in line to make debut for Sharks

The Sharks team named by head coach Sean Everitt to take on the Bulls in Saturday’s Super Rugby Unlocked round three clash is vastly different from the team that started in the friendly in September.

That match was more about giving an extended squad game time and this week sees Everitt pick a very strong matchday 23.

Everitt has been able to bring back three players from injury to bolster the side and has made just one change to the starting XV that defeated the Lions in round one.

Back from injury is Rugby World Cup winning Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi who returns to the starting line-up in place of JP Pietersen. Hooker Kerron van Vuuren and loose-forward Henco Venter have both been passed fit to play, but have been named to come off the bench in their first matches since the suspension of the Super Rugby competition back in March.

Also named on the bench is the hugely exciting Yaw Penxe who was last seen in action in the Green versus Gold match. The 23-year-old who hails from Queenstown in the Eastern Cape came to prominence for the Southern Kings before starring in the Green team’s 25-9 victory over the Golds early in October and has come to Durban on loan.

Sharks team:

Manie Libbok, Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am (capt), Marius Louw, Werner Kok, Curwin Bosch, Sanele Nohamba, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Phepsi Buthelezi, James Venter, Hyron Andrews, Ruben van Heerden, Thomas du Toit, Dylan Richardson, Ox Nche. Replacements: Kerron van Vuuren, Mzamo Majola, John-Hubert Meyer, JJ van der Mescht, Henco Venter, Grant Williams, Jeremy Ward, Yaw Penxe

